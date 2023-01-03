Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,362,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,208 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $53,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,447. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $49.10.

