Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Gap Down to $136.25

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.25, but opened at $129.20. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $126.75, with a volume of 1,766 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 70.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2,403.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,541,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

