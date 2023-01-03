Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Up to $14.24

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $14.92. Domo shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 1,012 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $51.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35.

In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $95,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $95,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 50,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $644,141.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,867. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth about $691,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 70.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 16.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 204,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

