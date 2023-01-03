EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0393 on Major Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $11.80 million and $2,255.01 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EAC has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00457382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021150 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000844 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018194 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03924398 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11,480.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

