Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th.

Eagle Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.07). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $121,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 39.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 34.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

