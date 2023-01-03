easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,500 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 819,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 336.3 days.

easyJet Stock Performance

easyJet stock remained flat at $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86. easyJet has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

