eCash One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.29 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. eCash has a total market capitalization of $420.15 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,655.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.27 or 0.00596174 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00250719 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00039481 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000614 BTC.
About eCash
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,269,592,173,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
