eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $423.38 million and $5.64 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,670.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.77 or 0.00598501 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00253625 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00040036 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000624 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,269,735,923,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
