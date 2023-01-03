Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.92. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Educational Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Educational Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Educational Development by 55.2% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

