Efinity Token Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $40.91 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges. Efinity Token has a market cap of $40.91 million and $507,312.38 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,105,007 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

