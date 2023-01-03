EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.26. 5,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,470,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
