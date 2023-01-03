EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.26. 5,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,470,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

EHang Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EHang

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EHang by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 74,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EHang by 19.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 94,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in EHang by 3,021.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 382,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EHang by 47.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 119,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in EHang by 127.1% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 93,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,276 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Articles

