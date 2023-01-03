Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $34.80 million and approximately $34,233.94 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005980 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001068 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00011697 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,936,429,173 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

