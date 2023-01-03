Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 target price on Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$18.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$10.99 and a 1-year high of C$19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.27.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$290.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.