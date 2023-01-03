ELIS Price Reaches $0.32 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. ELIS has a market cap of $64.44 million and $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32225056 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

