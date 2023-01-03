Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in December

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

ELMUF opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELMUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €54.60 ($58.09) to €50.80 ($54.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

