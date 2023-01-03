Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 10,120 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.23% of Houlihan Lokey worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 32.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,182 shares of company stock worth $2,104,658. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

NYSE:HLI opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average of $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.75. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.