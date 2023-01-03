Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $38.95. 32,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,743. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

