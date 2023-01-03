Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $11.60 million and $146,618.31 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00069843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00061153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00023818 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003765 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,914,817 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

