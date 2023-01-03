EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Up 15.8% in December

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at EngageSmart

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,154,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,394.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,154,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,394.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $731,460 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EngageSmart by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 118,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EngageSmart Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE ESMT traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,781. EngageSmart has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Further Reading

