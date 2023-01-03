Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $35.81

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.81, but opened at $34.29. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 39,428 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.68 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 51.24% and a net margin of 16.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.