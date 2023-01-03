ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,970,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 10,230,000 shares. Currently, 24.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.
ESS Tech Trading Down 5.3 %
NYSE GWH traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. 33,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,539. The company has a market cap of $352.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.07. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.
ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. On average, analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at ESS Tech
In related news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 110,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $409,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,515.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $48,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,781.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 110,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $409,505.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,515.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,717 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ESS Tech by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of ESS Tech by 17.3% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ESS Tech
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESS Tech (GWH)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.