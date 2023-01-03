ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,970,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 10,230,000 shares. Currently, 24.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

ESS Tech Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE GWH traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. 33,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,539. The company has a market cap of $352.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.07. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. On average, analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at ESS Tech

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWH. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 110,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $409,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,515.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $48,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,781.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 110,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $409,505.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,515.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,717 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ESS Tech by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of ESS Tech by 17.3% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESS Tech

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.