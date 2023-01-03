Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.11

Shares of Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 295 ($3.55) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Essentra Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

