ETHPoW (ETHW) Price Hits $3.17

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One ETHPoW coin can currently be purchased for about $3.17 or 0.00018987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPoW has a market cap of $342.32 million and approximately $15.62 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ETHPoW has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPoW alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.10 or 0.29753592 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,808,161.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.01435638 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $12,520,316.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPoW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPoW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.