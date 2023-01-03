Euro Coin Price Tops $1.06 on Major Exchanges (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00006325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $26.37 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 54.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.10 or 0.29753592 BTC.

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 24,905,662 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

