Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Down 12.2% in December

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euro Tech in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Euro Tech Stock Performance
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
