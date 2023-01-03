Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO David Wagner Sells 12,391 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Everbridge Price Performance

EVBG stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.66. 447,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,084. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 11.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 95.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $18,612,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,915,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everbridge to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

