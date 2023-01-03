Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Update

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Evolus Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of EOLS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. 429,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,552. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. Evolus has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.94 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 141.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 6,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $61,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,297,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,315,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

