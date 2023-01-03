Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Short Interest Down 11.4% in December

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 625,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Evoqua Water Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,446. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $48.31.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,068,000 after buying an additional 589,342 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 46,258 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading

