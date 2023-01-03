Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Shares Down 3.4%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $113.03 and last traded at $113.03. 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.00.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Trading Down 3.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.68.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

