Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.4 days.

Exor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EXXRF traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.00. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426. Exor has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $92.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Exor in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Exor

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

