Experian plc (EXPN) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on February 3rd

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Experian Price Performance

Experian stock opened at GBX 2,852 ($34.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £26.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,270.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,850.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,739.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,242 ($27.01) and a one year high of GBX 3,667.05 ($44.18).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($39.16) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,827 ($34.06) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Experian from GBX 3,000 ($36.14) to GBX 2,900 ($34.94) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,095.40 ($37.29).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

