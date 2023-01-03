Family CFO Inc Buys 5,759 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.67. 232,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,286,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

