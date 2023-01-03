Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Bought by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,416.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 390,034 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23,288.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,539,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FNCL stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,782. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39.

