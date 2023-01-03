Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,233,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577,552 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $129,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $685,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,129 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVW opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $84.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

