Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,427 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $61,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $220.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

