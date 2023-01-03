Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $273,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT opened at $141.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.77 and its 200-day moving average is $135.89. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.