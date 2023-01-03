Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,552 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 4.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $19,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,427,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,592,000 after purchasing an additional 882,723 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after buying an additional 64,576 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,105,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,681,000 after buying an additional 131,091 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,009,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 161,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 864,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after acquiring an additional 330,604 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08.

