Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 696 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,326,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,991,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,464,000 after buying an additional 53,976 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after buying an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

