First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

First Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FNLC opened at $29.94 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.55.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Swan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,599.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 49,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Featured Articles

