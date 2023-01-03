First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. First Capital has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $41.67.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 28.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

