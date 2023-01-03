First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Short Interest Update

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 6,630,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 472,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $147,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 902,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,321,985.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at $33,321,985.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,306 shares of company stock valued at $196,941. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 603,140 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 136,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 376,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,121. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $53.62.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $135.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.