First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Short Interest Up 11.9% in December

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity at First Mid Bancshares

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $32,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

FMBH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $658.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.86. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $65.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. Research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

