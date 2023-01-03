First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 123,612 shares.The stock last traded at $62.47 and had previously closed at $62.77.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 68.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

