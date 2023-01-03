FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading 0.9% Higher

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.82. 150,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 105,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.
FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.
Featured Articles
