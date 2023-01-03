FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.22 and last traded at $50.41. 1,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 168,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 171,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 266.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 26,208 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period.

