Floki Inu Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.83 Million (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Floki Inu token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Floki Inu has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Floki Inu has a market capitalization of $71.09 million and $1.83 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Floki Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00465684 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.87 or 0.02231122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.70 or 0.29799007 BTC.

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu launched on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,060,943,334,243 tokens. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Floki Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Floki Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.