Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Down 20.2% in December

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 668,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

FWONA traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.15. 135,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.72. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Formula One Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $289,950 and have sold 26,965 shares worth $1,238,951. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 135.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

