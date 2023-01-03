Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,809 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $55,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VLO traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $125.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

