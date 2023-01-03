Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $126.46 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,311,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 158,311 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.10% of Comcast worth $126,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

