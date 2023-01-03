Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $59.05 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $59,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.97. 52,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,017,125. The stock has a market cap of $272.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

